Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $241.48 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $241,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $173.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

