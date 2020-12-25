Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $275.84 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,326,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 427,631 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Intel worth $275,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

