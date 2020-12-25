Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,067 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $248,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.91.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $336.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.48. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

