Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 5.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 324,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 608,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

