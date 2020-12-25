Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.