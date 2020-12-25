Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $4,369,833. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

