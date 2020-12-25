Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.67. 1,241,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,489,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

