Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 66,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,977. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

