Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.55. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Haynes International by 22,682.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

