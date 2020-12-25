HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $157.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.60.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.24. 288,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

