Head to Head Analysis: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pillarstone Capital REIT and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pillarstone Capital REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Pillarstone Capital REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pillarstone Capital REIT has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Iron Mountain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pillarstone Capital REIT $14.25 million 0.04 $3.07 million N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.00 $267.38 million $2.29 12.90

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pillarstone Capital REIT 23.41% 45.34% 25.77% Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94%

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Pillarstone Capital REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pillarstone Capital REIT

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

