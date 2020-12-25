Head to Head Comparison: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 6 22 1 2.77 Advanced Micro Devices 1 9 25 0 2.69

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $68.97, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $80.72, suggesting a potential downside of 12.08%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 3.68 $2.69 billion $2.55 27.68 Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 16.40 $341.00 million $0.48 191.27

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Micro Devices. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 12.54% 7.73% 5.67% Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89%

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Advanced Micro Devices on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

