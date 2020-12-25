Head-To-Head Comparison: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Plexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plexus and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 0 3 3 0 2.50 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plexus presently has a consensus price target of $82.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Plexus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plexus is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plexus and Key Tronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $3.16 billion 0.71 $108.62 million $3.43 22.72 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.19 $4.76 million $0.44 17.57

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Plexus has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plexus and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus 3.55% 12.41% 5.28% Key Tronic 1.05% 4.25% 1.66%

Summary

Plexus beats Key Tronic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

