Head to Head Contrast: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyatt Hotels 2 13 0 0 1.87

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential downside of 28.41%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Hyatt Hotels -6.14% -8.79% -3.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Hyatt Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 2.84 $55.13 million $1.81 26.97 Hyatt Hotels $5.02 billion 1.47 $766.00 million $2.05 35.52

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bally’s beats Hyatt Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Exhale, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands. As of September 30, 2020, its hotel portfolio consisted of approximately 950 hotels in 67 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels to provide benefits to the members of World of Hyatt loyalty program by providing additional stay opportunities at luxury hotels primarily in Europe. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

