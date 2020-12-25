Head to Head Contrast: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) vs. FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KAR Auction Services and FFP Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services 1.61% 6.50% 1.60% FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for KAR Auction Services and FFP Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services 1 2 6 0 2.56 FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.14, suggesting a potential upside of 43.80%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KAR Auction Services and FFP Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.84 $188.50 million $1.04 17.48 FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, meaning that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. It also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

