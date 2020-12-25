Head to Head Review: InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InflaRx and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 7 23 1 2.81

InflaRx presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.82%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $290.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.04%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -39.58% -35.01% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68%

Risk and Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$59.65 million ($2.29) -2.21 Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 14.65 $1.18 billion $4.29 54.65

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats InflaRx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases. It also develops IFX-2 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. InflaRx N.V. has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene. Its pipeline includes Pipeline for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-864, a second investigational small molecule corrector for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VX-147 that completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix, Inc.; Molecular Templates, Inc.; and Affinia Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

