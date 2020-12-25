Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.09

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $391,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,576 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.1% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $12,536,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

