Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Shares of HLAN opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.