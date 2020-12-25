HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $153.07 million and $233,514.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001981 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000407 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.