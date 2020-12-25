HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.12 ($74.25).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €61.78 ($72.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.33. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €66.44 ($78.16).

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.