HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.58 ($57.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.07. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €54.80 ($64.47).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

