Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.21

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.21 and traded as high as $90.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) shares last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 329,138 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEN3 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.24.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.