Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 107.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 91,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Heska by 5.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

