Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.90. Hill International shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 24,173 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.