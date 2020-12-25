HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 243 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.