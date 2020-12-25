HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FOX by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

FOX stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

