HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

