HM Payson & Co. Has $55,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in The Progressive by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Progressive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $98.31 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

