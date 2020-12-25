HM Payson & Co. Makes New $30,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.