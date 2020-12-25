HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,541 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

