HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMSY. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

HMS stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

