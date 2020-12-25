HOLD Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,769.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00133208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00669219 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00162216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00361447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00061330 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

