Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $27.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.70 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 51.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $251.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

