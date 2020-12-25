Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $649,953.64 and $2,789.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00133370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00667665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00162414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00360977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00097315 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

