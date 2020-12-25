Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 50,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,371. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

