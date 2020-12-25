Horizon Discovery Group (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Horizon Discovery Group plc (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Horizon Discovery Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

About Horizon Discovery Group (OTCMKTS:HZNQF)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.