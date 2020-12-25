Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) Shares Gap Up to $392.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $392.00, but opened at $420.00. Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) shares last traded at $416.00, with a volume of 14,105 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOTC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

