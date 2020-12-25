Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.94.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after buying an additional 1,340,947 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $70,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

