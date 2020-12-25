Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.54. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hub Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

