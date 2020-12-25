Huobi Token Market Cap Achieves $804.40 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00016469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $804.40 million and approximately $71.17 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00314881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.02164506 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.