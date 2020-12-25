Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $289,132.31 and approximately $55,586.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00256122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00045439 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.