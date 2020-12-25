Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.58

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.58 and traded as high as $58.86. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 16,732 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $978.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

