IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

