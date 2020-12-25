ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

IBN stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 145.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 108.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

