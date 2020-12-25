ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICUI. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,777 shares of company stock worth $10,074,515. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ICU Medical by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 73.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

