Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.15. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

