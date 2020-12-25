ImageCash (IMGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,174.96

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $33,174.96 and approximately $23,771.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00135787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00685173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00150869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00098602 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,144,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,025,743 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

