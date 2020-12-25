IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 6,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 2,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

