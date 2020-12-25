ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 28.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 591.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 86,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 1,172,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,998. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

