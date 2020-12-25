Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.43

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.43 and traded as low as $411.50. Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) shares last traded at $412.00, with a volume of 294,843 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.68.

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

